Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons in Delhi Jal Board Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED summon on Monday, March 18, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Delhi CM and said that the summon is illegal.

The probe agency had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.

Kejriwal is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.