Arvind Kejriwal slams Gujarat Govt for drug smuggling in state

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the Gujarat government for the smuggling of drugs in the state.

He lashed out at the Gujarat government and said that you (government) are pushing the youth of the country into darkness.

He took Twitter to say, "Who is bringing drugs on such a large scale in Gujarat? Who is the owner of this business? Imagine how many days you must be going out without getting caught. Is the business of drugs on such a large scale possible without the connivance of top people? You are pushing the youth of the country into darkness."

Kejriwal tweeted this after Punjab police recovered 38 kg of heroin.

Notably, Punjab Police on Sunday recovered 38 kg heroin concealed in a toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat and arrested two persons, said Director General of Police (Punjab) Gaurav Yadav here.

The DGP said that the two arrested persons are a truck driver identified as Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and his accomplice identified as Bittu, both residents of Balachaur, SBS Nagar besides booking two drug smugglers identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri of Rakkara Dhahan and Som Nath alias Bikko of Karawar.

The Police have also impounded the truck, he added.

Inspector general of police, Ludhiana Range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Bhagirath Meena, in a joint press briefing informed, "The police had received secret information that a drug smuggler identified as Rajesh Kumar, along with his accomplices Som Nath Bikko, Kulwinder Kinda and Bittu, is engaged in the business of supplying large quantities of heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing the drug from other states through the truck."

Following this information, an FIR was registered on August 27 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the City Nawanshahr police station, he said adding that a special nakabandi was conducted at Mahalon Bypass in SBS Nagar.

"During the nakabandi when the police party signalled the truck to stop, the truck driver Kulwinder Kinda tried to run away but the police party managed to catch him and Bittu and recovered 38 kg packet of heroin wrapped in a tarpaulin and concealed in a toolbox of the truck," he said.

The SSP said that the Police are conducting raids to nab accused Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath and will soon be arrested.

The accused Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri is a professional criminal and facing over 19 cases of heinous crimes including murder, hurt, illegal activities, forgery, NDPS Act and Excise Act. While Kulwinder Kinda was convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in an NDPS case registered at Nurmahal Police Station regarding 3.45 Quintal Poppy Husk recovery.

