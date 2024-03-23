Arvind Kejriwal Was Targeted Because He Was Doing His Work, Says Priyanka Chaturvedi (Watch)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed strong opinions regarding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the way Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders have been put in jail, it is clearly visible that this is a political conspiracy.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not yet submitted any documented proof so this arrest is politically motivated. It shows BJP won't be even able to do '200 paar'. Arvind Kejriwal was elected for a second time with a huge majority, he had won the trust of the people of Delhi, he was targeted because he was doing his work.

#WATCH | On the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, " The way Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders have been put in jail, it is clearly visible that this is a political conspiracy. ED has not yet submitted any documented proof… pic.twitter.com/cPBACgxcEd — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has will remain in ED custody till March 28. Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rao has said the party will surround the PM's residence on March 26 to protest against the arrest.

