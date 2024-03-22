Arvind Kejriwal’s First Reaction After Arrest: “Whether I Am Inside or Outside, My Life Is Dedicated to Country”

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday in an alleged liquor scam case. ED issued 10th summons and arrested him on Thursday. Arvind Kejriwal himself has given his first reaction on this issue. The ED produced Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court today (Friday). Kejriwal said, "whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country."

#WATCH | "Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country," said arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he was produced before Rouse Avenue court by ED following his arrest yesterday.



Following the Kejriwal's arrest, Aam Aadmi Party along with the I.N.D.I.A. alliance have become aggressive against the BJP and the central government. They are strongly opposing Kejriwal's arrest. Also, AAP has said that this campaign will continue if Kejriwal is not released.

Total 10 times Kejriwal received summons.

- First November 02, 2023

- Second December 18, 2023

- Third 03 January 2024

- Fourth January 18, 2024

- Fifth February 02, 2024

- Sixth February 19, 2024

- Seventh February 26, 2024

- Eighth 04 March 2024

- Ninth March 17, 2024

While hearing Manish Sisodia's bail plea, will we summon the entire party or even the party leaders in this case? This question was asked by the court to the ED. That time Solicitor general said that we will think about this. Following which, ED had sent first summons to Arvind Kejriwal. ED has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was connected with the Delhi Excise policy case. According to the ED, there has been alleged corruption in implementing the liquor policy. Which is said to be worth Rs 338 crore.