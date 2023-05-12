Aryan Khan case: NCB's Vigilance Dept report led to FIR against Sameer Wankhede, 4 others

New Delhi, May 12 NCB's Vigilance Department had forwarded a report to the CBI, which led to the registration of an FIR against former NCB's Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede and four others, for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan's family to save his son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan was on board, Cordelia cruise, when the NCB officials conducted raids.

Name of dismissed NCB official VV Singh has also been mentioned in the FIR as an accused among others. The FIR has been lodged against Wankhede and four others including two public and two private persons.

A top CBI source told that during the raid on the Cordelia cruise, the NCB officials led by Wankhede allegedly threatened the individuals, who were on board, and demanded Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan's family for not lodging any case against him.

The source said that the case was lodged against Wankhede and four others under corruption and other Acts.

"Out of Rs 25 crore, Khan family paid Rs 50 lakh to the NCB officials. Khan family claimed that they paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan," said the source.

made several attempts to reach out to Wankhede for his comments on the matter, but he was not available. Wankhede is currently posted in Chennai.

The raids by CBI are currently going on at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). In Mumbai, raids are on in Andheri and other premises of Wankhede.

The sources have claimed that a few documents were seized by them.



atk/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor