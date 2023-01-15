As fog shrouds Delhi, several flights delayed due to low visibility

As many as six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), was delayed due to fog, informed airport authority on Sunday.

Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun.

Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the new year, residents in the national capital on Sunday woke to a chilly morning with cold waves.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 200 meters at 6.10 am.

As per the IMD forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

"Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog and chilly conditions in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway informed on Sunday that 20 trains were running late due to fog.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor