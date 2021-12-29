As fresh curbs set in, long queues seen outside metro stations in Delhi

Akshardham Metro and Lakshmi Nagar Metro station witnessed a long queue on Wednesday morning after District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed Delhi Metro to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity due to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a "yellow alert" in Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi was declared in Yellow Zone of COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday.

An elderly man who was standing in queue broke down and said, "The government should do something for old people like us and there should be an alternative path for us so that we do have to stand in a queue. I have to go to the hospital for a checkup and it is difficult for me to stand for so long."

However, some passengers said that it's a good decision taken by the government to direct the metro to operate with few people.

"Offices should be lenient towards their employees if we are getting late", said one standing in the queue.

Meanwhile, some commuters were also agitated as they had to stand in a long queue.

