Ashwini Vaishnaw to meet people who helped during Balasore train tragedy

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 21 : Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is in Balasore to perform Yoga to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

He will hold multiple meetings with the concerned authorities who looked after the victims of the triple tragic train mishap.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at United Nations Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21.

The Union Minister will also be meeting and thanking doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue of the people during the tough times of the rail accident.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 288 people.

In addition to meetings with railway officials and concerned authorities, the Union Minister will express his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the challenging times of the rail accident.

He will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

"Among the locals who came to the fore right from helping out people with basics like food and water and also helped in aiding the injured. An auto driver stands out as an exemplary figure. This compassionate individual, driven by his genuine concern for others, tirelessly transported injured passengers and their families to and from the accident site, making 32 round trips. Such individuals serve as inspirations, and the minister intends to personally express his gratitude to them, "a top source in the Indian Railways, aware of the development told ANI.

It is noteworthy that Ashwini Vaishnaw, has experience in disaster management as in 1999, as a collector of the district of Balasore, Vaishnaw handled the super cyclone crisis.

Vaishnaw also reached the accident site in Balasore a few hours after the accident leading a team of over 3000 officials to ensure the restoration of the rail line and the successful completion of rescue and relief operations.

