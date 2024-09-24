Ashwini Vaishnaw to travel in Kavach-fitted train in Rajasthan to review efficiency trial

Jaipur, Sep 24 Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will travel in a Kavach-fitted train on Tuesday for a trial to check the efficiency of the automatic protection system at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The railway officials said Minister Vaishnaw will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to Indargarh Railway station.

He will test the 'Kavach 4.0' system which works to automatically stop the train when it comes face to face with another. Along with this, it also keeps the speed of the train under control.

In the 45 minutes, the train will run in (a) Kavach-equipped section at different speeds to see if it stops on its own at red signals without applying brake by the loco pilot, the official said

The Railway Minister after inspecting the Kavach system, will leave for Delhi from Sumerganj Mandi.

As per railway officials, the 108 km railway track between Sawai Madhopur and Kota is now equipped with Kavach. Railways has installed Automatic Train Protection System Kavach 4.0 here.

The Kavach system, also known as an Automatic Train Protection System (ATP), has been developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The important feature of the protection system is that it can apply brakes automatically in an emergency when a train driver fails to act in time.

The Minister had earlier said that the Kavach 4.0 would be able to tackle all kinds of communication challenges in all geographical conditions, such as forest, hilly terrain, and coastal and desert areas. He had also said that work was going on to operationalise the Kavach system on the 3,000-km-long Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata rail routes and this work is expected to finish by March next year.

The Railway Minister will also interact with BJP workers of Jaipur Rural and then meet the BJP members of State Mahila Morcha. He will inspect the work done at Gandhinagar Jaipur Railway Station and will then go from Jaipur to Sawai Madhopur by train at 1.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor