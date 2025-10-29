‘Ask Modi ji to dance for votes, he will do it’: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 29 In a fiery address in Muzaffarpur, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing them of betraying the youth and turning governance into political theatre.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said PM Modi’s politics was driven by “drama and deception,” citing the PM’s recent symbolic “Yamuna bath” during Chhath Puja.

“There was no Yamuna ji there—just a pond filled with clean water for Modi ji. Clean water was brought through pipes for his photo-op while the real India bathes in polluted water,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

“If you ask Modi ji to dance for your vote, he will do it. Try it—say, ‘Modi ji, don’t give speeches, just dance, and we’ll vote for you.’ He will dance,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of opposing social justice and evading the caste census. “I asked the Prime Minister in Parliament to conduct a caste census. He didn’t utter a single word,” he said.

“Wherever you look—in education, health, bureaucracy, or the judiciary—the BJP is against social justice. But caste census will happen, whether they like it or not.”

Turning to Bihar’s development, LoP Rahul Gandhi said the state’s youth have been denied opportunities for decades under Nitish Kumar’s rule.

“For 20 years, Nitish Kumar has run the government, but what has he done for education, health, or jobs?” he asked, calling the JD(U)-BJP alliance a “remote-controlled government” run by Delhi.

He lamented Bihar’s economic decline, attacking PM Modi’s economic policies. “Look at your shirt, your phone—it says ‘Made in China’. Modi destroyed small Indian businesses with demonetisation and GST. We want to see ‘Made in Bihar’—phones, cameras, clothes, all made here to employ Bihar’s youth,” he declared.

Highlighting Bihar’s historical glory, LoP Rahul Gandhi said his alliance would revive education and restore Bihar’s intellectual legacy.

“Nalanda University once connected India to the world. We will make Bihar an international education hub again,” he said, promising the country’s best university in Bihar within five years.

He further urged voters to back the Mahagathbandhan. “This is our guarantee—every caste, every religion, every community will have a voice in government. Bihar will no longer just build India’s cities; it will build its own future.”

