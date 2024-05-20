Assam: 1 killed, 4 injured in electrocution

Guwahati, May 20 A man was electrocuted to death and four others suffered serious injuries on Sunday after coming into contact with a live electric wire in Assam's Bongaigaon district, the police said.

Jahirul Islam, a resident of Sotpara in Bongaigaon's Jogighopa area, has been identified as the deceased.

All the injured victims were in critical condition when they were brought to the Goalpara Hospital.

Sofiqul Islam, Mominul Islam, Akidul Islam, and Mohinur Islam have been identified as injured persons.

The five people reportedly came into contact with an electric wire from a tower line during the incident.

Police arrived at the location and immediately began an investigation into the matter.

A senior police officer said, "We have been looking into the fact that how five people came in contact with a live electric wire. The investigation in the matter is underway."

