Assam: 16 houses gutted in Tinsukia slum fire, no casualties

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 12 : Around 16 houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a slum in Assam's Tinsukia on Tuesday late at night, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at the Raja Ali Adarsh Path slum area in Tinsukia at around 10.30 pm, engulfing 16 houses.

However, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident so far, said officials.

The house of a local, namely Vishwanath Mahato, caught fire, and around 16 houses in the slum area were engulfed in flames, they said.

According to locals, there was three cylinder explosions were also heard in the fire incident. While the authorities managed to bring the fire under control, the exact reason behind the fire was not known.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor