Assam: 3 killed, several injured in clash between two groups
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2023 03:36 PM 2023-02-14T15:36:17+5:30 2023-02-14T21:10:08+5:30
Three persons including a woman were killed while several others were injured in a clash that broke out between ...
Three persons including a woman were killed while several others were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over a family dispute at the Sorbhog area in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday, the police said.
Barpeta police said that they have detained 14 persons so far.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app