Assam: 3 killed, several injured in clash between two groups

Three persons including a woman were killed while several others were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over a family dispute at the Sorbhog area in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday, the police said.

Barpeta police said that they have detained 14 persons so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor