Assam: 62 people held so far by police for possessing fake gold, FICN in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], May 28 : Assam Police arrested 62 persons over the past 10 days and recovered a large quantity of fake gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the Lakhimpur district, said a statement by the police on Sunday.

A senior police official in Lakhimpur said that action against operators in fake gold and FICN is being further intensified in the Lakhimpur district.

On Saturday, Lakhimpur police recovered 18 pieces of fake gold bars weighing 26.6 kg from a vehicle at the Bangalmara Bazar area under the Bihpuria police station and arrested 27-year-old Ashraful Ali.

On Friday too, Lakhimpur police recovered three pieces of fake gold bars weighing 2.4 kg from Balitika area under the Laluk police station. A day before, seven fake gold bars making block casts, one piece of fake gold and eight pieces of brass in golden colour from the Daulatpur area under the Bihpuria police station were recovered.

According to Lakhimpur district police, continuous operations against operators in fake gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes have been mounted by Lakhimpur district police in Bangalmara, Dolohat, Laluk and Nowboicha areas.

