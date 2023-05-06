Assam: 7-year-old dies in house fire

Guwahati, May 6 A seven-year-old minor boy was killed after a fire broke out in his house on Saturday in Assam's Goalpara district, officials said.

The incident took place in the Lewari area. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Khaleque.

A police officer said that a huge fire broke out in two adjacent houses. The fire also spread to the house of Shahjahan Ali. Abdul was the son of Ali.

As per the police, after fire broke out in Ali's house, locals rushed there to bring the fire under control.

However, unfortunately, the seven-year-old Abdul got trapped inside the house and he could not be saved.

"The fire brigade tried to reach Ali's house soon after they got the information. But as the road conditions were not good, the vehicles of the fire brigade had to take a longer time to get there. In the meantime, two houses were heavily damaged in the fire," a police officer added.

Short circuit might be the possible cause behind the tragic incident.



tdr/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor