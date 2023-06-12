Assam BJP seeks police probe into body of woman leader found near national highway

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 : Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the state police to properly investigate the matter after the body of one of its women party leaders was found dumped near the National Highway-17 in the State's Goalpara district.

BJP MLA and senior party leader Hemanga Thakuria toldthat, if it is a case of murder, then the culprits should be booked immediately

"We urge the state police to investigate the matter properly. If there is any political angle, it also should be investigated. Jonali Nath was working as the secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee. She was a very active party karyakarta. Someone might have a personal enmity with her. We will be able to know about the actual facts after the post-mortem report. If it is a case of murder, then the culprits should be booked immediately," Thakuria said.

The body of Jonali Nath was found dumped near the National Highway near the Krishna area in Goalpara on Sunday night.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem to the district civil hospital. Our investigation is on," Superintendant of Police V V Rakesh Reddy told ANI.

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika has demanded an in-depth and speedy investigation.

"Deeply pained about the tragic incident of the untimely demise of Smt. Joonali Nath, a panchayat member & Secretary of @BJP4Goalpara.Her death has left us in deep shock & agony. I am hopeful that through an in-depth & speedy investigation, the culprits behind this heinous act will be nabbed & prosecuted soon! My condolences to the bereaved family & friends of Smt. Nath," tweeted Hazarika.

