​Assam BJP's series of events on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Guwahati, Dec 25 The Assam unit of the BJP was celebrating the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a series of programmes at the party's state headquarters here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present on the occasion along with senior leaders of the party.

The day is observed as the Good Governance Day. The Assam government also conducted 12 days of development programme in December where various schemes were launched in different districts in the state.

CM Sarma said, “The present government has been working very dedicatedly to bring about all-round development of the people of the state belonging to every section of the society.”

The Chief Minister also said the state government’s 12-day development campaign was an initiative to help the targeted people through government interventions.

During this period, CM Sarma and the Council of Ministers visited different districts and participated in the development campaign.

He said that in the last 12 days, 20 lakh new ration cards were distributed. 48,673 students are covered under the D. Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship.

CM Sarma stated that since the inception of the Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship, the programme benefitted one lakh nine thousand students.

He said that as per NEP 2020, one high school should be located every five kilometres. Considering the provision, the state government is distributing bicycles to every student studying in Class 9.

Stating that a new horizon has been created in education, the Chief Minister said that the state government is spending Rs 2,000 crore annually for the benefit of the students.

He also said that if the students take education as their vocation, Assam will progress in leaps and bounds.

The Chief Minister also said that if the pace of development remains like what it is now, a lot of investments will come to Assam.

“Steps have been taken to ensure that in the new Assam, there will be no dearth of employment avenues in the state. In view of Industry 4.0, new disciplines like AI, Robotics, 3D technology etc have been introduced in the academic landscape of the state,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor