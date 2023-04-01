Assam: Brown sugar worth Rs 55 lakh seized, one arrested

Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 1 : A drug peddler was apprehended in the Patharkandi area of Karimganj district and eight soap boxes containing about 276 grams of suspected brown sugar (Grade-II) were seized from his possession, Assam police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the estimated value of seized contraband is around Rs 55 lakh.

"The arrested person has been identified as Kabir Uddin. We are further looking into the case," Gitartha Dev Sarma, DSP, Karimganj said.

More details are awaited.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had on Thursday seized approx 221.96 gms of suspected brown sugar worth Rs 1.10 crore in Tripura's Unakoti district from a train going from Silchar to Agartala.

However, the suspect managed to slip away taking advantage of the crowd of passengers, the BSF had said.

