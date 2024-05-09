AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024: Examination Results to Be Announced Today, Click Here

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 board examination results at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The results will be announced on the AHSEC websites and students can download results by entering their roll numbers and other necessary credentials.

In Assam, a staggering 2,80,216 students appeared in the Class 12 examination. Among them, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls. A total of 54,287 students were from the Science stream; 2,06,467 from Arts; and 17,582 Commerce stream students appeared in the Class 12 examination.

Follow These Steps

Step 1: Compose a new message

Step 2: Type ASSAM12(Roll Number)

Step 3: Send this message to 56263

Step 4: Assam 12th result 2024 will be sent on the same mobile number

Click on This link

resultassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in.

