Assam CM accuses Congress of insulting Rani Lakshmi Bai

Guwahati, Nov 9 The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed the Congress, accusing them of insulting the icon of country's freedom struggle, Rani Lakshmi Bai, by placing her photo in the bottom, while putting up photos of Congress leaders on the top.

Taking to his X account, Sarma reposted another person's social media post carrying a picture where it was seen that the pictures of Congress leaders starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi were hanging on the wall while Lakshmi Bai's photo was kept on the floor.

In the picture it was also noticed that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was meeting some people and involved in a discussion.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote, "First I was shocked how could a leader from Madhya Pradesh insult one of our biggest icons just to appease the family. But frankly speaking such behaviour is common among most Congress leaders, their high command considers this as a badge of honour."

Sarma has been campaigning in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh for the last few days and was seen launching political attacks on the Congress leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor