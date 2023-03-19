Assam CM, Governor visit National War Memorial and National Police memorial, pay homage to brave hearts

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday. They also paid homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The Ministers from the Assam cabinet were also present along with the Assam Chief Minister and Governor.

Led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the entire council of ministers is on a trip to the national capital on Sunday to visit places of importance made by the Central government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria along with the Assam Cabinet also visited the National Police memorial in Delhi.

The entire Council will also visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on the same day.

"Keeping in mind the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his advice that state leaders must visit these places that are extremely significant for the generations to come, this tour has been orgzed," a senior official of the Assam government told on Saturday.

The National War Memorial was established in 2019 and it is a monument, which has been built to honor the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The National Police Memorial is a commemoration of the sacrifice of over 34,000 police personnel, who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. This Memorial was inaugurated in October 2018,

Inaugurated in April last year by PM Modi, the Pradhanamantri Sangrahalaya is a museum dedicated to all Indian Prime Ministers from India's independence onwards. Built at a cost of Rs 271 crores, this museum talks about the contribution of all 14 Indian Prime Ministers of India in nation-building.

