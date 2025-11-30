Assam CM hails India’s record food grain production, says 'Mann Ki Baat' captures significance

Guwahati, Nov 30 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed India’s record foodgrain production, describing it as a “landmark achievement” that reflects the resilience of the country’s farming community and the Centre’s consistent focus on agricultural reforms.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', CM Sarma said the message underscores how Indian agriculture has steadily moved towards smarter, technology-driven and climate-resilient practices.

“India’s record food grain output is a landmark moment, and Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s message in Mann Ki Baat captures its significance. It reflects the grit of our farmers and the steady shift towards smarter, more resilient agriculture,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

The Chief Minister said the milestone is not merely a statistical accomplishment but a reflection of the changing mindset of farmers who are increasingly embracing innovation, modern crop management techniques and government-backed support systems.

He added that the transformation is visible across states, including Assam, where farmers are adopting scientific methods, improved seed varieties and better water-use practices.

Prime Minister Modi, in his monthly radio address earlier in the day, highlighted India’s rising agricultural output and praised farmers for achieving record production despite global disruptions and climate-related challenges.

He emphasised the importance of expanding technology access, promoting natural farming and strengthening food security for future generations.

CM Sarma said the Prime Minister’s message would inspire farmers and agricultural institutions to maintain momentum. He noted that rising productivity, greater diversification and increased rural infrastructure investments have collectively boosted India’s farm sector in recent years.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the Assam government’s commitment to aligning with national goals to enhance food security and farmer welfare. He said state-level initiatives in irrigation, soil health, farmer collectives and digital agriculture tools are being scaled up to support long-term sustainability.

India’s latest foodgrain production figures, which officials say mark the highest output recorded so far, come at a time when the Union government is pushing for wider adoption of resilient farming systems in the face of erratic monsoons and climate pressure.

CM Sarma said the achievement demonstrates India’s growing capability to ensure food self-sufficiency while strengthening its role in global food supply chains.

