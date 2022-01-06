Assam CM holds meeting with Bodo representatives, assures early resolution to their issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of the Bodo community and assured them of early resolution of their issues.

The meeting was held in the presence of Assam Assembly speaker, Biswajit Daimary.

"Held a fruitful discussion with representatives of Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, United Bodo People Organisation, Ex-BLT Welfare Society, Karbi Anglong Bodo Frontal Organisation and Surrendered NDFB (Outside BTC) in presence of Speaker ALA @BiswajitDaimar5," tweeted the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister assured them to take all necessary steps for an early resolution of their matters.

"We held a thorough discussion on various issues raised by them at the meeting. I assured them to take all necessary steps for the early resolution of these matters," he tweeted.

In January 2020, Amit Shah had presided over the signing of a historic agreement between the Government of India, Government of Assam and Bodo representatives in New Delhi to end the over 50-year old Bodo crisis. Further, a permanent solution has been found out for the problem that has cost the region over 4,000 lives.

With this Bodoland agreement, over 1,500 armed cadres gave up violence and joined the mainstream. A Special Development Package Rs 1500 crores over three years was given by the Union Government to undertake specific projects for the development of Bodo areas, the Home Ministry said in a press release.

"The fruition of this vision can also be seen in the Bru-Reang agreement signed on January 16, 2020 to end the humanitarian crisis in Meghalaya and Tripura, recent surrender of 644 armed cadres in Assam and surrender of 88 armed NLFT cadres in Tripura to bring them to mainstream, in addition to this agreement," Shah had said last year.

