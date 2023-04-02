Assam CM interacts with Divyang people in Udalguri, instructs administration to provide assistance

Udalguri (Assam) [India], April 2 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday interacted with 'Divyang people', specially abled, in the Dimakuchi of Udalguri district.

Sarma also instructed the District Collector to provide the Divyang people with all the necessary help.

Assam CM was on a day-long visit to Udalguri district, wherein he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several developmental projects.

On the sidelines of his visit, he launched several developmental initiatives for the people of Bhergaon in the Udalguri district.

Sharing details of the initiatives, Assam Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to Twitter and said, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa launched several development initiatives for the people of Bhergaon in Udalguri district. Foundation stone for an Ekalavya school & new Police Outpost Rs 20 cr for new college, stadium & modernisation of school Upgrading 35 km of connecting roads."

He also unveiled a statue of Kalpana Gaurav, a social reformer, at Rowta in the district.

"Asom Gaurav Kalpana Boro had dedicated her life serving the society, especially for the welfare of children. Her contribution to strengthening the Anganwadi network shall always be remembered. HCM Dr @himantabiswa had the pleasure to unveil her statue at Rowta, Udalguri," the CMO said in a tweet.

