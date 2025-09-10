Assam CM issuing fabricated statements to hide his corruption: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Sep 10 Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi sharply reacted to the allegations raised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on former’s links with Pakistan following the submission of Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.

The Congress leader argued that CM Sarma has been using fabricated statements to hide corruption in his government.

Talking to reporters here, Gogoi said: “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been issuing fabricated statements to hide the large-scale corruption undergoing in his government. He has been using the CM’s chair to increase personal wealth. However, he has undermined the wisdom of the people of Assam who could have easily understood the lies of the Chief Minister.”

The state Congress president also claimed that CM Sarma would fail to secure his chair in the next Assembly polls as there is huge resentment among the people against the ruling party.

“People have already made their mind to overthrow the BJP government from power in Assam. The next government will work for the benefits of poor and unemployed people unlike Himanta Biswa Sarma who has been busy in increasing his family’s wealth. Many leaders from the BJP have joined the Congress party today due to corruption in Sarma’s rule. Apart from that, intellectuals from the civil society also joined us in large numbers,” Gogoi mentioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarma said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state Cabinet earlier this year to probe the alleged anti-India activities of a Pakistani national, has unearthed “startling facts” pointing towards a wider conspiracy against the country.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the SIT, set up on February 17, 2025, was tasked with investigating the role of one Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates. The probe, according to Sarma, has brought to light disturbing revelations that go beyond individual activities and indicate a larger design to undermine India’s sovereignty.

“The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national – who is married to an Indian Member of Parliament – in the nefarious activities linked to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that the SIT’s investigation has exposed how the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan had facilitated the visit of a sitting MP from Assam to that country.

“The role of Pakistan’s official machinery in enabling such engagements is a matter of serious concern,” he added.

Sarma said that the Assam government will now examine the SIT report in detail before placing it before the state Cabinet.

“Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public,” he said.

