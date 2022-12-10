Assam CM Sarma inaugurates 14 projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of as many as 14 projects with an aggregate cost of more than Rs 1,500 crore that have the potential to radically transform the upper Assam district into one of the most progressive districts in the State.

He was on a day-long visit to the Golaghat district.

Among the projects inaugurated or launched today were the infrastructures for Golaghat Medical College at Bogorijeng to be constructed at a cost of Rs 631 crore, the Birangana Sati Sadhini State University for which a sum of Rs 62 crore as the first tranche has been sanctioned, the construction of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex at a cost of Rs 49 crore, the construction of a mini stadium named after Lovlina Borgohain at a cost of Rs 11 crore and the upgradation of the Government Polytechnic and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Apart from these, road development projects worth as much as Rs 500 crore too have been ceremonially launched by the Chief Minister.

Addressing a public meeting at Samannay Khsetra in Golaghat town, the Chief Minister exuded confidence the 14 projects launched today would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the residents of the district to a great extent.

He assured the public of the timely completion of all the projects.

"The construction of the medical college at Bogorijeng would be completed by 2026," the Chief Minister added.

He further stated that a total of Rs 250 crore would be spent on the Birangana Sati Sadhini State University. "The Rs 62 crore is the first tranche of that Rs 250 crore," he added.

Sarma said that the process of appointment of faculties for the upcoming institute of higher learning has also been commenced.

The Chief Minister said on completion of the construction of the integrated DC office complex, the public will have access to various departments at one place and this would lessen their burden of making rounds of government offices at various locations of the district.

Referring to Golaghat as the birthplace of great freedom fighters and patriots such as Kushal Konwar and Jintu Gogoi, among others, the Chief Minister said it was his moral obligation to ensure this historic district is able to reach the peak of development and growth on all fronts.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the various initiatives of the current regime in the State aimed at poverty alleviation and socio-economic uplift of the disadvantaged sections.

He said 30,000 new beneficiaries from Golaghat would be added to Orunodoi scheme in days to come. He appealed to those involved in paddy cultivation to make use of the government's paddy procurement scheme.

The Chief Minister also spoke about Mission Basundhara 2.0 and Mission Bhumiputra.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited Rahdhola Pathar and had open-sky lunch with the female paddy cultivators.

The Chief Minister also visited the Hemo Prova Borbora Girls' College and interacted for an Interaction with its students.

He appealed to the students to contribute towards the process of nation-building by making the best use of the opportunities a new and resurgent India offers.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Ministers Ajanta Neog, Nandita Garlosa, Keshab Mahanta, Atul Bora and Members of Legislative Assembly Biswajit Phukan, Bhaben Bharali and Mrinal Saikia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor