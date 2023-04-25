Assam CM Sarma to declare results of Gunotsav 2023 today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally declare the results of Gunotsav 2023 today during a programme to be held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

'Gunotsav' is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

The Gunotsav 2023 was conducted from January 18 to February 18 this year in three phases.

In the three phases, a total of 44,530 schools and over 41.27 lakh students from classes I to IX have been evaluated.

