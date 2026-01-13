Assam CM visits late BJP stalwart Purkayastha’s residence; pays respects

Guwahati, Jan 13 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the house of former Union Minister and late BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha in Silchar in Cachar district.

Taking to 'X', CM Sarma wrote, “Visited the residence of late Kabindra Purkayastha in Silchar to pay my obeisance to the departed soul who made rich contributions to Assam's society and polity. His ideals will always guide us.”

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister mentioned, “Kabindra Purkayastha made immense contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the northeast and his departure has created a vacuum in the lives of lakhs of party workers of the BJP. He was a stalwart and a guiding light to us.”

Sarma also argued that there was no holiday declared following Purkayastha’s death as the BJP leader himself was a workaholic and declaring a holiday would have been against his principles.

“I would rather suggest that we should work at least two hours more to pay respects to our veteran leader,” the CM said.

Notably, Purkayastha began his public life by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1951 and went on to hold several key positions within the organisation.

He played a significant role in spreading the ideology of the RSS across the Northeast, particularly in Assam and the Barak Valley region.

With the formation of the BJP in 1980, Purkayastha joined the party as one of its founder members and emerged as a key organisational pillar during its formative years in the state.

Widely regarded as the patriarch of the BJP in Assam, he was instrumental in building the party's grassroots base and strengthening its presence in the region over the decades.

Purkayastha made his electoral debut in national politics in 1991, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Silchar constituency in Assam.

He went on to retain the seat in 1998, further consolidating his position as a prominent leader from the Barak Valley.

Known for his articulate advocacy of regional issues, he consistently raised matters concerning Assam and the Northeast in Parliament.

Respected across party lines for his simplicity, ideological commitment and organisational acumen, Purkayastha leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the principal architects of the BJP’s growth in Assam and the Northeast.

