Assam CM welcomes VP Jagdeep Dhankhar at Guwahati airport

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 4 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Tuesday to address the 25th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati as the Chief Guest.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar at Guwahati airport.

Assam CM tweeted, "A very warm welcome to Assam, Honourable Vice President".

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the Kamakhya temple to offer prayers. During his daylong visit, Vice President Dhankhar will also interact with the students of IIT in the capital, Guwahati, read Vice President's Secretariat press release. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend in the programme.

Significantly, the first convocation ceremony of the IIT Guwahati was held in 1999 where 63 students were handed over their degrees.

In the last 25 years, more than 20,000 students have graduated from IIT Guwahati. This year the Institute will mark its Convocation Silver Jubilee by enriching Science and Technology through the enhancement of knowledge and performing cutting-edge research where 1990 students will be graduating in the presence of their families, faculty, staff, and other dignitaries.

