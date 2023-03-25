Assam confers civilian awards on 21 individuals from various fields

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 : Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conferred the state's civilian awards Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav on 21 personalities at an investiture ceremony here.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the ceremony held Friday evening at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The awards were given in recognition of outstanding contributions in the field of health, art and culture, sports, science, agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship among others.

The privileges of the awards include free medical treatment in Government Hospitals and stay in paying cabins wherever available, free accommodation in State Government Circuit Houses, Guest Houses and Assam Bhawans, regular invitations to official functions as distinguished guests, Rs two lakh as medical expenses for treatment of critical diseases and free travel in state transport buses provided 24-hour prior information of journey is given.

It may be noted that Assam Baibhav Award was presented to Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia in recognition of his contribution to the field of Health Care (Cancer Care) and Public Service. Dr Saikia is a renowned oncologist who hails from Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district.

An alumnus of Assam Medical College, he started his career in Tata Memorial Hospital in 1981. He has also served as Head of Medical Oncology and Research Director at Prince Aly Khan Hospital and is currently the Director of Oncology Science at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Assam Saurav Award was presented to five personalities and they are Krishna Roy for his contribution in the field of art and culture (mobile theatre), Gilbertson Sangma for his contribution in the field of sports (football), Nayan Moni Saikia for sports (lawn bowls) she became a household name after bagging gold medal for India in lawn bowls at Commonwealth Games 2022, Binoy Kumar Saikia for his contribution in the field of science, Dr Sashidhar Phukan for his role in the field of healthcare and public service who is one among few healthcare specialists who had a major impact in improving healthcare in river island-cum-district Majuli.

While, Assam Gaurav was given to 15 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services.

Dhritimala Deka was conferred with Assam Gaurav for her exemplary service during the Covid pandemic by contributing in more than 300 cremations to earn the moniker of 'Smashanbandhu'.

Debajit Barman was awarded for his contribution in the field of agriculture and allied (Composite Farming), Rustom Basumatary for tourism, Manje La for Tourism (Agrotourism), Binanda Hatibaruah for environment and forest, Atul Chandra Barua in social work he set an example of compassion when he started the Bhavada Devi Memorial Philanthropic Trust in 2011 and opened 'Seneh', a home for abandoned, sick and oppressed old women on his premises; Kaly Rajbongshi in Entrepreneur (SHG Worker), Sila Gowala for Public Service (ASHA Worker), Jogesh Deuri for Agriculture and Allied (Sericulture), Pankaj Lal Gogoi for Entrepreneur (Poultry), Sarbeswar Basumatary for Agriculture (Progressive Farmer), Manthang Hmar for Agriculture and Allied (Pineapple Farmer and Exporter), Dhruba Jyoti Sarma for Agriculture and Allied (Horticulturist and Entrepreneur), Dayal Goswami for Mask Making and Mask Acting, and the last is Dr. Syed Iftikar Ahmed for his contribution in the field of Anti-AIDS and anti-drugs campaigner.

On this occasion, a cultural programme was orgsed where dances showcasing the colourful culture of Assam were performed.

