Assam donates Rs 10 crore as flood aid to Himachal

Guwahati, Sep 27 The Assam government has donated Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh to combat after-effects of the recent natural calamities that impacted the hill state, an official said on Wednesday.

"Following the devastating floods that caused massive loss of life, property and infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh this year, the government of Assam led decided to contribute an amount Rs 10 crore towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023' set up by Himachal Pradesh government for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people," a statement noted.

In this regard, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary handed over a cheque of Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the latter's office in Shimla.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also wrote a letter to his Himachal counterpart.

"We fully empathise with the people of Himachal Pradesh, as Assam is also severely hit by floods almost every year. We stand in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this difficult time," Sarma mentioned in his letter.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his gratitude to the Assam government and thanked Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that this contribution was invaluable in his government's continuous efforts to aid those affected by the recent monsoon disasters in Himachal Pradesh.

