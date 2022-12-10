Assam: Drugs valued at Rs 70cr seized, five held

Silchar, Dec 10 At least five persons have been arrested in Assam's Cachar district on charges of drug peddling, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahato said that narcotics were seized near the Assam-Mizoram border area of the district on Friday night.

The estimated value of the seized drugs would be around Rs 70 crore, said the police officer.

Based on an input, a police team on Friday night intercepted two trucks that were coming from Mizoram.

During the search operation of the vehicles, the police team recovered around two lakh yaba tablets from the vehicles.

Mahato said: "We had arrested four persons on the spot and later arrested one more person."

Notably, in the last four months, police have seized drugs valued at more than Rs 200 crore in Cachar district.

