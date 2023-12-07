Assam: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati at around 5:42 am on Thursday, National Center for Seismology confirmed.The tremors were reported at around 5:42 am, officials said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India," the NCS wrote on X.