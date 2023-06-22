Assam embraces Delimitation draft on affirmative note, protective shield for Assamese

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 22 : Embracing the Delimitation draft released by the Election Commission of India on an affirmative note, Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam has displayed a welcome gesture towards the orientation of the draft, stating it to a favourable proposition in terms of the interest of the indigenous people of the state.

Adressing the media in Vajpayee Bhawan, Political Secretary of the Chief Minister and Parliamentarian Pabitra Margherita has defined the draft as a protective shield for the Assamese community and stated that the draft has championed the aspirations of people across the Barak Brahmaputra valleys and catered to the political domination quotient of the Bodos, the Karbis and other ethnic pockets of Assam.

"The draft has led to an increase of ST reserved seats from previous 16 to 19 and an increase in SC reserved seats from previous 8 to 9, apart from an increase in seats in Karbi Anglong from previous 4 to 5 and an increase in BTR from previous 12 to 15 seats," said Pabitra Margherita.

Pabitra Margherita said that the delimitation draft also embeds within its proposition an affirmation towards the aspirations of the people of Upper Assam areas by induction of Ranganadi and Sisiborgaon constituencies in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur respectively ensuring political representation to Ahoms, Chutias and other general un-reserved class denizens and induction of another constituency in Tinsukia district assuring political rights to the indigenous Moran Motok communities of Assam.

Margherita also drew a comparison to the 2007 draft wherein attempts were made to decrease the number of constituencies in Upper Assam and stated that the 2023 draft keeps the representation of Upper Assam intact in the political history of Assam.

"The Parliamentarian added that the transformation of the Goalpara seat to an 'SC reserved seat' has unleased new avenues of hope for the indigenous as people breathe a sigh of relief from the longstanding socio-politico-demographic suppression. The overall draft has ensured political domination of Indian and indigenous origins over 90 to 100 assembly seats in Assam," said Margherita.

Expressing content over the fact that indigenous community representations, students organisations, tribal organisations and political bodies have heartily welcomed the draft, Margherita commented that it is highly unfortunate that certain political forces have resorted to opposing the draft and that history will register such dissent against a pro-people delimitation draft as an act against the soul and spirit of the Assamese interest.

Commenting on the displeasure expressed by Badruddin Azmal, the Senior Leader asserted it as a victory for the people of Assam against political aggression and demographic conquest.

