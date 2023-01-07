Assam Ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary arrested, AK47 rifles recovered from his house
By ANI | Published: January 7, 2023 03:39 PM 2023-01-07T15:39:12+5:30 2023-01-07T21:10:02+5:30
Assam Police on Saturday arrested ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary after they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from ...
Assam Police on Saturday arrested ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary after they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his house, an official said.
The arrested ex-MLA was the MLA of the Chapaguri assembly constituency.
One AK series rifle, and one M-16 rifle during a search by Kokrajhar District Police on Saturday.
"The police arrested the ex-MLA of the Chapaguri assembly constituency. Police also recovered one AK series rifle with magazine, 126 rounds of AK ammunition, one M-16 rifle with magazine, and 9 rounds ammunition," Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district Pushpraj Singh told ANI.
Further investigation is underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app