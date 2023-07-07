Assam : Fake Indian currency racket busted, one held

Guwahati, July 7 The Assam police's Special Task Force (STF) have confiscated a substantial amount of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) close to the ISBT bypass in Guwahati, officials said on Friday.

One individual was arrested following the recovery.

According to an official statement, a team from the STF of the Assam police conducted an operation in Guwahati on Wednesday in response to intelligence provided by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF).

Md Sahanoor Islam (28), who was involved in illegal FICN-related activities, was apprehended close to the ISBT bypass.

“After spot interrogation, a search operation was made at the house of the accused person located at Ahom Gaon, Guwahati from where bundles of photo stated Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and bundles of blank white papers of size and shape of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations were recovered," the statement added.

Initial investigations have shown that the accused is a fraud who tricks individuals into giving him twice as much FICN in exchange for their original Indian currency notes.

When a person approaches the cheater to exchange with double numbers of FICN, the cheater's method of operation is to entice them and steal their original currency notes.

The release says that the investigation also showed that the accused has been involved in this illicit activity for a considerable amount of time and that his group is larger than previously believed.

According to sections 120(B)/489(A)/489(C)/489(D) of the IPC, a case has been registered at the STF police station.

Four cell phones, a lighter that resembled a firearm, a car the accused was using, and other items were found in his possession.

Further investigation is underway.

