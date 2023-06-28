Assam: Fire at private resort in Kamrup, no casualties reported

Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 28 : A massive fire broke out at a private resort on Tuesday, near the Sonapur area in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, according to police reports.

The property, reported to be worth lakhs of rupees, was destroyed in the fire. Visuals showed the Assam Fire Department in the process of dousing the fire.

The police have reported no casualties so far.

Further information is awaited.

