Assam government delivers first instalment of PMAY to its 15,000 beneficiaries

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday handed over the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to around 15 thousand beneficiaries of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to the tune of Rs 32,500 per beneficiary.

The chief minister sanctioned this first instalment at a programme held at Sivasagar's Gargaon in Assam.

PMAY is a Government of India initiative to provide affordable housing to the weaker sections of society.

Notably, there are around five lakh beneficiaries in Assam for PMAY and another eight lakh beneficiaries will be brought under the flagship scheme.

During the Sammelan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also interacted with these beneficiaries virtually, with the objective to assess the ease that these schemes have brought to the lives of the citizens.

The interaction essentially highlighted the impact of the schemes like housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion etc on people.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight the people-centric approach of these schemes but will also enlighten the government on the people's aspirations, while also ensuring that no one is left in the nation's march to progress.

"The government wants all sections of the society, regardless of their social strata, to be adequately served so that no one stays out of the reach of the government's welfare measures," the CM said.

While presenting the sanction letters to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Sarma requested the farmers in Assam to take full benefits of the scheme and said, "government has both the resources and intensity to bring more beneficiaries under the ambit of this flagship programme. Farmers of the state should come forward and use this scheme for their welfare."

While disbursing the first instalment of the PMAY to the five lakh beneficiaries, Sarma urged them to make good use of the amount, adding that an appropriate and wise utilisation of the amount would entitle them to second and third instalments.

"The government is working to lend dignity to the lives of everybody as they are committed to promoting a socio-economic-academic empowerment narrative, based on the PM's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Biswas and Sabka Prayas," he further added.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, MLAs Sushanta Borgohain, Dharmeshwar Konwar, Chairman of Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNPL) Rupam Goswami, Chairman Urban Water Supply Kushal Dowari, Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Dr J.B. Ekka and host of others were also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor