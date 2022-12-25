Assam govt distributes Rs 25,000 to A+ grade schools

Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed Rs 25,000 to each of the 4,841 schools that secured A+ during Gunotsav this year.

'Gunotsav' is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

Sarma distributed cheques to the schools that secured A+ grades in Gunotsav during a programme held at the Veterinary College playground in Guwahati's Khanapara.

The Assam Chief Minister also awarded districts with the highest number of A+ grade schools with 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes.

"I am sure our humble initiative to evaluate schools grade them will improve the education scenario in Assam," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the Gunotsav was started in the state in 2017.

"Due to the COVID pandemic we could not organise the Gunotsav, but in 2022 we organized Gunotsav. We will organize 4th round of Gunotsav in 2023. The Assam government today awarded 4841 schools that secured A+ grades and provided Rs 25,000 for each school. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also was presented on the occasion," the Assam Education Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor