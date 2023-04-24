Assam govt to develop area around Rang Ghar as international tourist destination

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 : Assam government develop 26 acres on the northwest side of the iconic Rang Ghar as an international tourist destination.

Situated near Sivasagar, Rang Ghar is one of the most iconic monuments in Assam.

Due to prominent architectural features and unique construction techniques, this building strongly represents the rich heritage of Assamese culture and architecture.

Rang Ghar was built during the reign of Swargdeo Pramtta Singha. It served as a royal sports pavilion.

Assam governmnet will develop 26 acres on the northwest side of Rang Ghar as an international tourist destination. The 124-crore project will include an artisan village, guest house and tourist information centre.

There will be an amphitheatre, boat house and sound and light show.

According to the state government, this project will encourage local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their handicraft products, traditional dresses and local cuisines.

