Assam Govt will bring citizen-led self-assessment policy for quality of services: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will bring a citizen-led self-assessment policy for quality of services.

"Coming soon, A citizen-led self-assessment policy for quality of fair price shops and Anganwadi centres, buoyed by the success of similar exercises. With Gunotsav (education) and Swasthya Seva Utsav (health), we shall have created a robust evaluation framework to enhance Ease of Living," Assam CM Sarma said.

While addressing the Swasthya Sewa Utsav Conclave held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, CM Sarma said," Five years ago, Assam began Gunotsav to conduct the citizen-led evaluation of public schools. It had extraordinary results. Pursuing the same principles, we replicated the idea of Jan Bhagidari to assess public health institutions via the Swasthya Seva Utsav. It is heartening to share that the results are extremely encouraging."

He further said that in the Indian Public Health Standard, 2022, 12 per cent of the hospitals of Assam got Grade A, 49 per cent of hospitals got Grade B and 39 per cent of hospitals got Grade C.

"Since the bulk of hospitals are in Grade B, with a little push from the Health Department, these can be upgraded to Grade A," he said.

He said that over 1,245 public health institutions in Assam were evaluated by officials, public representatives and other stakeholders.

"We have sufficient clinical evidence to suggest that one organ donor can save upto 7 human lives. To scale up this effort we want to create a robust organ transplantation ecosystem in Assam," he said.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, other state ministers, and senior officials were also present in the programme.

