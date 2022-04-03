Assam has immense potential in hydrocarbon sector, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Assam and the North East have immense potential in the hydrocarbon sector.

He lauded the Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) for its ability to reach more than 42,000 domestic consumers as well as 1,200 commercial establishments in urban and rural areas across all districts of Upper Assam.

Highlighting the 'Hydrocarbon Vision-2030'of the Central government, the Assam Chief Minister said that the possibility of hydrocarbon in Northeast India can be gauged from the fact that the region has a large number of hydrocarbon reserves and with its proper use, the region can script a spectacular growth narrative.

"AGCL should venture into tapping energy generated from electricity other than energy produced from fossil fuel in view of the growing importance of innovation and diversification in today's business world," said Sarma.

Underlining the contributions of AGCL in the industrial landscape of the state during the last six decades, he congratulated its past and present executives and officials and paid tributes to those whose vision and initiatives were instrumental in setting up this industry.

He also lauded AGCL for its recent success in winning a bid for building the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network jointly with Oil India Limited in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra as well as several districts of Tripura.

The Assam CM was addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of Assam Gas Company Limited at Duliajan in the Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

