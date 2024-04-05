Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 210 Crore Seized in Silchar in Biggest-Ever Drug Haul, One Arrested (Watch Videos)

One was arrested after 21kg of heroin worth Rs 210 crore was seized in Assam's Silchar in a joint operation by STF Assam and Cachar Police on Thursday, April 4. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state registered its biggest-ever drug haul.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice. One person has been arrested, and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done @assampolice!"

₹𝟐𝟏𝟎𝐜𝐫- 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐌'𝐒 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐃𝐑𝐔𝐆𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐋💉💊



In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice.



One person has been arrested and investigation is underway to crack… pic.twitter.com/TKVmhkSvRp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2024

Acting on a tip-off, the STF and the Assam Police intercepted the vehicle near Sahidpur, which comes under the Silchar police station located in Cachar district, according to the NDTV report.

Also Read | Assam Cong President files Rs 10 crore defamation case against CM Sarma.

21kg of Heroin Was Seized in Silchar

#WATCH | Assam: 21kg of heroin was seized in Silchar in a joint operation by STF Assam & Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. https://t.co/hAItsXKToJpic.twitter.com/JofBzGA3Xx — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

The report further stated that the vehicle was being driven by a man named Laldinuwa, who was arrested. The vehicle carrying the drugs began its journey in Aizawl. The heroin was hidden under containers of bread and biscuits, stashed in the rear. The police received a tip about the drug smuggling consignment 10 days ago.

Biggest-ever Drug Haul in Assam

STORY | #Assam records biggest-ever drug haul as heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized



READ: https://t.co/F5xCzb9WHL



VIDEO:



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yVFAZ7aPza — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2024

On Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Guwahati Zonal Unit conducted a specialized operation to combat drug trafficking ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The NCB seized 23.340 kg of Tramadol and 2200 tablets of Nitrazepam.

They successfully disrupted and dismantled a cross-state network engaged in the illegal distribution of Tramadol and Nitrazepam drugs, operating between Patna, Bihar, and Bokajan, Assam. The crackdown was conducted on the basis of a reliable input and further continuous surveillance on the ground.