Assam Home department transfers three SPs of security to CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 10 : The Home (A) department of the Assam government on Tuesday transferred three Superintendents of Police (SPs) of security to the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

An order issued by the Home (A) department stated, "Utpal Bayan, Superintendent of Police (Security - I) to Chief Minister, Assam is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch (Security), Suman Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police (Security - III) to Chief Minister, Assam is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam with immediate effect."

"Mantu Thakuria, Superintendent of Police, Special Branch (Security) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Security - I) to Chief Minister, Assam and Jayanta Sarathi Bora, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Security - III) to Chief Minister, Assam," the order further stated.

A separate order issued by the Home (A) said, "Gunendra Deka, Superintendent of Police (Security - II) to Chief Minister, Assam is transferred and posted as Commandant, 11th APBn, Dergaon and Tabu Ram Pegu, Commandant of 11th APBn has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Security - II) to Chief Minister, Assam."

On Monday, CM Sarma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on May 26.

Addressing a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Earlier his (Union Home Minister) schedule was May 11, but due to the situation in Mpur, the Union Home Minister has postponed his scheduled Assam visit till May 26."

"The distribution of appointment letters among the successful candidates will happen that day. However, they will join their jobs on June 1 as planned. We will try to distribute appointment letters of around 45,000 posts of the state government on May 26," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Monday declared the recruitment results of 5,730 posts out of which 5,421 candidates were selected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor