Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet Amit Shah, submit regional committee reports on border row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on Thursday discussed the boundary dispute between the two states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted recommendations of regional committees.

The meeting lasted for an hour and both the Chief Ministers apprised the Home Minister on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably.

The recommendations of the committees were submitted to the Home Minister for further action by the Centre. The reports were reportedly more or less common.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will examine the recommendations of the reports submitted by both the chief ministers to the Home Minister.

After the meeting, it was decided that the two CMs will meet Home Minister again post January 26.

"I along with HCM Meghalaya Sangma Conrad met Adarniya Griha Mantri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We're grateful for his guidance," Assam CM tweeted after the meeting.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said they apprised the Home Minister of the reports of the regional committees.

"Called on Hon'ble HM Amit Shah ji with HCM of Assam Himanta Biswa ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports and we will meet HM again post 26th Jan," Sangma said.

The regional committees report submitted by Assam CM to the Home Minister was earlier approved in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday followed by an all-party meeting and discussion with the different organizations on it.

Both Assam and Meghalaya governments feel strongly that apart from historical facts, it is important to keep the sentiments of the people in mind and the willingness of people in specific areas.

Boundary demarcation is the main cause of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. On January 12 this year Assam and Meghalaya had in principle reached an agreement on border disputes on at least six out of 12 disputed places.

Assam CM in a series of tweets on Tuesday had said that a roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of three regional committees with representatives from both states.

"Our efforts to resolve the Assam Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase," Sarma had said.

"We have in principle reached agreement on six sites out of the 12 disputed sites. In the six sites assessment of both the governments are matching."

Recently Assam and Meghalaya exchanged reports submitted by their respective regional committees.

The meeting of both CMs with the Home Minister is significant as Meghalaya will be celebrating Statehood day on January 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

