Assam MLA suspended for disrupting Assembly proceedings

Guwahati, Feb 6 Assam's legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended by Speaker Biswajit Daimary from the Assembly on Tuesday for disrupting the proceedings during the second day of the budget session.

Ahmed, however, said he will return to the House on Wednesday, although the Speaker did not indicate how long the MLA will remain suspended.

Following his escort out of the House by marshalls, Ahmed also claimed that he had sustained minor injuries.

Ahmed had won on a Congress ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls; however, he was later suspended from the party for making objectionable comments against a particular community. The legislator was also jailed for a few days for his remarks.

On Tuesday, after BJP lawmaker Rupak Sarmah finished making his remarks, Ahmed got up and began to speak about the motion of thanks on the Governor's address.

Ahmed claimed that Sarmah had given false information and his statement needed correction.

He insisted that despite Sarmah's gratitude to the Union government for projects worth Rs 11,600 crore, the Centre had only invested Rs 250 crore in these projects, while the remaining amount is to be covered by the state. The foundation stones for these projects were laid two days ago.

“Therefore, since the state is funding these projects, it would be inappropriate to thank the Prime Minister,” Ahmed stated.

He also refuted the claim made by the ruling party MLA that the state's recurring flooding issue has been resolved, asserting that a sizable portion in his constituency Baghbor remains submerged every year.

Speaker Daimary requested Ahmed to make his comments during his allotted time to speak, but when the MLA continued, the Speaker suspended him.

Later, Ahmed said that he sustained a finger injury while being hauled out by the marshalls.

