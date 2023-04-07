Assam: Morigaon Police seizes 386 ATM cards and cash, four arrested

Morigaon (Assam) [India], April 7 : Four persons have been arrested and 386 ATM cards were recovered from their possession in Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday night, police said.

Based on secret information, a police team on Thursday night set up Naka checking in different places of Morigaon district and intercepted a four-wheeler.

"During checking we intercepted a four-wheeler near the Mikirbheta Chariali area and found 386 ATM cards of Central Bank of India in possession of four persons. We also recovered cash of Rs 40,925, five mobile phones, two calculators and other incriminating documents in their possession from them. We also detained the vehicle. During preliminary investigation, we found that they had withdrawn some money by using some ATM cards. We have apprehended four persons. Our investigation is on," Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said.

Further details awaited.

