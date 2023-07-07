Assam: Mother-son duo killed by wild elephants

Guwahati, July 7 A mother-son duo died and two others were injured when a herd of elephants wreaked havoc and attacked them in the Juria area in Assam's Nagaon district, an official of the forest department said on Friday.

All the four injured in the incident were rushed to hospital where doctors declared the mother-son duo brought dead.

The other two injured, who are critical, were rushed to Nagaon town for advanced medical care.

The deceased were identified as Khuteja Khatun and her son Juwel Ahmed and their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to the official, the elephant herd left the nearby Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in search of food.

The man-elephant conflict is on the rise in Assam with many lives lost in the last couple of years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor