Assam: Police arrest two drug peddlers Cachar district

Cachar (Assam) [India], June 17 : The Assam police, on Friday arrested two persons involved in drug peddling.

"The Police seized a large quantity of ganja and apprehended two persons in Assam's Cachar district on Friday evening", said the Police.

Based on secret information, the Cachar police team, on Friday evening, intercepted a vehicle in the Kulicharra area and seized 32 Kg of 'Ganja' ( a kind of drug).

"During proper checking, the police team recovered 32 kg of ganja from the vehicle, and also arrested two people", said Numal Mahtta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar.

The arrested people were identified as Ali Lashkar (32, Cachar district) and Lalhriatpuii Sangte (Aizwal, Mizoram).

In addition to this, a case under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) was registered as per the procedure. An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor