Assam Police recovers drugs worth Rs 130 crores, two held

Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 130 crores on Wednesday and arrested two youths who hail from Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off last night, the Crime Branch branch of the Assam Police in Sonapur, recovered the drugs in a truck at a toll gate. These drugs were brought from Manipur to Assam.

According to the police sources, the confiscated materials include 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Methamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the authorities and the police officials.

"#AssamAgainstDrugs Another major success by @assampolice. In a major op led by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Methamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two accused apprehended. Good work! Keep it up @GuwahatiPol" tweeted the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor